Man shot, killed in the middle of SW Atlanta street

Police investigated the deadly shooting Thursday morning in the 2300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

Crime & Public Safety | 20 minutes ago
By Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the head in the middle of a southwest Atlanta street, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Homicide detectives with Atlanta police worked the scene early Thursday morning in the 2300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to the news station. Few details about the deadly shooting have been released.

Police at the scene told Channel 2 the victim was found with a box cutter. They are working to determine if he was connected to earlier reports of a person stabbed in the area.

We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

