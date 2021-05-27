Man shot, killed in the middle of SW Atlanta street

Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the head in the middle of a southwest Atlanta street, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Homicide detectives with Atlanta police worked the scene early Thursday morning in the 2300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to the news station. Few details about the deadly shooting have been released.
Police at the scene told Channel 2 the victim was found with a box cutter. They are working to determine if he was connected to earlier reports of a person stabbed in the area.
