Man shot in parking deck of Dunwoody hotel

A shooting in the parking deck of a Dunwoody hotel sent a victim to a hospital in critical condition early Tuesday morning.
Dunwoody police were called to the Embassy Suites on Crown Pointe Parkway shortly before 1 a.m. and found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was rushed into surgery at a local hospital, according to police spokesman Sgt. Robert Parsons.
“We are currently investigating what led up to the shooting, but it appears there was some type of dispute with an unknown person in the parking garage,” Parsons said in an email.
It was not clear if the victim, whose name was not released, was a hotel guest. No suspects have been identified, Parsons said.
Another shooting in April at the Embassy Suites parking deck killed an 18-year-old Atlanta man. Phazeon Harris was shot in a vehicle April 25 and died at the scene. Police have accused another 18-year-old, Gemero Anderson of Lithia Springs, of murder in his death.
We are working to learn more about the latest shooting.
