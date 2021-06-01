Man shot in parking deck of Dunwoody hotel

Dunwoody police were called to the Embassy Suites on Crown Pointe Parkway shortly before 1 a.m. and found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was rushed into surgery at a local hospital, according to police spokesman Sgt. Robert Parsons.

“We are currently investigating what led up to the shooting, but it appears there was some type of dispute with an unknown person in the parking garage,” Parsons said in an email.