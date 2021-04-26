Teen arrested in deadly shooting at Dunwoody hotel parking deck

Phazeon Harris, 18, of Atlanta, was found shot in a vehicle when Dunwoody police responded to a call in the parking deck of the Embassy Suites on Crown Pointe Parkway. He was dead when officers and paramedics arrived about 3:20 a.m., according to police.

Less than 48 hours later, another 18-year-old was in custody in connection with Harris’ death. Gemero Anderson surrendered to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on Monday morning, records show.