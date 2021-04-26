Teen arrested in deadly shooting at Dunwoody hotel parking deck

One teenage boy is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting Sunday morning at a Dunwoody hotel.
Phazeon Harris, 18, of Atlanta, was found shot in a vehicle when Dunwoody police responded to a call in the parking deck of the Embassy Suites on Crown Pointe Parkway. He was dead when officers and paramedics arrived about 3:20 a.m., according to police.
Less than 48 hours later, another 18-year-old was in custody in connection with Harris’ death. Gemero Anderson surrendered to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on Monday morning, records show.
The Lithia Springs teen is facing charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, theft by receiving stolen property and weapon possession.
“It is believed at this time that the accused and victim were known to each other,” Dunwoody police spokesman Sgt. Robert Parsons said in a news release.
The police department said it would not release any further details about the case as they prepare for prosecution. It remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Robert Barrett at 678-382-6934 or email at robert.barrett@dunwoodyga.gov. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Dunwoody Police Department’s website or through crimereports.com.