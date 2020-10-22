Man pleads guilty to trafficking meth to Georgia, faces possibility of life in prison

Miguel Angel Sanchez Alvarez, 24, of Ceres, California, faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, as well as a $10 million fine, U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler said in a news release. Alvarez’s sentencing will be announced Jan. 23.

Alvarez was arrested Jan. 31, 2019, in Lamar County, authorities said. A deputy searched Alvarez’s car when he smelled marijuana and found more than 191 pounds of pure d-Methamphetamine Hydrochloride, also known as “ice,” according to the release.