Man pleads guilty to trafficking meth to Georgia, faces possibility of life in prison

A man arrested last year during a traffic stop on I-75 for carrying more than 80 kilograms of methamphetamine has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute the drug, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
Miguel Angel Sanchez Alvarez, 24, of Ceres, California, faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, as well as a $10 million fine, U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler said in a news release. Alvarez’s sentencing will be announced Jan. 23.
Alvarez was arrested Jan. 31, 2019, in Lamar County, authorities said. A deputy searched Alvarez’s car when he smelled marijuana and found more than 191 pounds of pure d-Methamphetamine Hydrochloride, also known as “ice,” according to the release.
Alvarez’s arrest stopped more than $4 million worth of drugs from hitting the streets, according to authorities.
“The defendant was pushing a massive amount of deadly ice methamphetamine into our communities, and he will soon face severe consequences for his decision — federal prison without parole,” Peeler said.
