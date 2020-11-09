Man killed in shooting at Gwinnett County apartments

Gwinnett County police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a deadly shooting Sunday at a Norcross area apartment complex.
The victim called police from an apartment at the Estates at 1700 complex on Tree House Parkway to tell them he was shot, a police spokesman said in a news release. Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name was not released.
“The homicide unit is currently investigating the incident,” Cpl. Collin Flynn said. “Detectives have been canvassing the area for witnesses and leads.”
Detectives have not determined a motive or identified a suspect, Flynn said Sunday night.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
