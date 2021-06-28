Man killed in multicar crash on I-20 ramp in Atlanta

A man died Sunday evening after the car he was riding in collided with at least two other vehicles on an interstate off-ramp in Atlanta.
The victim was thrown from the car after it was struck on the ramp from I-20 to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Atlanta police said in a statement. Officers were sent to investigate the fatal multivehicle crash about 6:45 p.m.
All four drivers involved in the incident were stable when they were taken to hospitals, but the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Investigators determined the victim had been a passenger in an Infiniti G37 traveling east on I-20. When the driver got to the bottom of the exit ramp, he did not stop at the stop sign or yield to oncoming traffic, and the Infiniti was hit by a Buick Enclave, police said.
The impact caused the Buick to smash into a Honda Insight. The Infiniti was then hit for a second time by a Chevrolet Trailblazer, according to authorities.
Police have not released the identities of the man who was killed or any of the drivers involved, but a spokesman said Monday charges are anticipated in the case. The wreck remains under investigation.