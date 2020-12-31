Man killed in hit-and-run on busy Buckhead road

Atlanta police are looking for the driver of a vehicle who hit and killed a man Thursday morning on a busy Buckhead road.
A witness told police the man was trying to run across Piedmont Road near Sidney Marcus Boulevard before he was hit. He was dead and lying in the street when officers arrived about 12:45 a.m.
The vehicle that struck the man did not stay at the scene, according to police spokesman Officer Steve Avery.
“The identity of the victim is not known at this time and no suspect information is available,” Avery said in an emailed statement. “The investigation is continuing.”
