Man killed in Athens construction site crash involving DeKalb truck driver

Police in Athens are investigating a deadly crash at a road construction site that involved a DeKalb County dump truck driver Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to the scene at an active construction site near the intersection of Tallassee Road and Westchester Drive just before 9:30 a.m., Athens-Clarke County police spokesman Geof Gilland said in a news release.
Officers found 27-year-old Dustin Jenkins of Chatsworth seriously injured after he was hit by an asphalt truck that was backing down the road, Gilland said. Jenkins was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.
The truck, driven by a 50-year-old man from Lithonia, had emptied its load and was backing down a road still under construction, Gilland said. Jenkins was painting the road surface with his back to the truck just before he was hit. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not publishing the truck driver’s name since no charges have been filed.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Officer James Trotter at 762-400-7326 or James.Trotter@accgov.com.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.