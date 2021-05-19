Man killed in Athens construction site crash involving DeKalb truck driver

Officers found 27-year-old Dustin Jenkins of Chatsworth seriously injured after he was hit by an asphalt truck that was backing down the road, Gilland said. Jenkins was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The truck, driven by a 50-year-old man from Lithonia, had emptied its load and was backing down a road still under construction, Gilland said. Jenkins was painting the road surface with his back to the truck just before he was hit. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not publishing the truck driver’s name since no charges have been filed.