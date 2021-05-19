ajc logo
X

Man killed in Athens construction site crash involving DeKalb truck driver

A 27-year-old construction worker at a job site in Athens was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a dump truck driven by a 50-year-old DeKalb County man. The injured worker died at the hospital.
A 27-year-old construction worker at a job site in Athens was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a dump truck driven by a 50-year-old DeKalb County man. The injured worker died at the hospital.

News | 1 hour ago
By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police in Athens are investigating a deadly crash at a road construction site that involved a DeKalb County dump truck driver Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the scene at an active construction site near the intersection of Tallassee Road and Westchester Drive just before 9:30 a.m., Athens-Clarke County police spokesman Geof Gilland said in a news release.

Officers found 27-year-old Dustin Jenkins of Chatsworth seriously injured after he was hit by an asphalt truck that was backing down the road, Gilland said. Jenkins was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The truck, driven by a 50-year-old man from Lithonia, had emptied its load and was backing down a road still under construction, Gilland said. Jenkins was painting the road surface with his back to the truck just before he was hit. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not publishing the truck driver’s name since no charges have been filed.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Officer James Trotter at 762-400-7326 or James.Trotter@accgov.com.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top