Man injured in shooting outside Marietta motel room

Officers responded to a 911 call at the Motel 6 near I-75 and Delk Road just after 8 a.m. and found the man lying outside a room with at least one gunshot wound, Marietta police spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The 38-year-old was still breathing at the scene, according to police. He was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, but his condition was not released.