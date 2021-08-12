Man injured in shooting outside Marietta motel room

A man was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after police found him shot in the breezeway of a Marietta motel, authorities said.
Officers responded to a 911 call at the Motel 6 near I-75 and Delk Road just after 8 a.m. and found the man lying outside a room with at least one gunshot wound, Marietta police spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The 38-year-old was still breathing at the scene, according to police. He was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, but his condition was not released.
Detectives are working to determine whether the victim was a guest at the motel, McPhilamy said. There was a heavy police presence outside the motel shortly before 10 a.m. as investigators spoke with potential witnesses and worked to piece together what happened.
“At this point, we’re still gathering information,” McPhilamy said. “We’re still knocking on doors and talking with people.”
Police have not identified a suspect in the case and said it’s unclear what may have led to the shooting.
