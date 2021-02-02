Man in wheelchair killed after being hit by truck in Cobb

A man in a wheelchair was killed Tuesday morning after being struck by a pickup truck on a Cobb County road, police said.
Eddie Jones, 62, of Marietta, was in the far-right lane of Austell Road when he was hit from behind about 3 a.m., Cobb police spokeswoman Officer Shenise Barner said. According to the initial investigation, Jones was not in a crosswalk when he was struck by the 2004 Toyota Tundra just south of Austell Circle.
The impact of the collision knocked Jones out of his wheelchair and into the street, investigators said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His wheelchair was found in a nearby driveway, Barner said, adding that the truck’s driver was not injured.
No charges were announced in the crash, which remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the fatal wreck is asked to call Cobb police at 770-499-3987.