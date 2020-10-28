Man hacks into Florida voter database to alter governor’s information

Investigators found the IP address was subscribed to Rosa Acevedo of Naples. A search warrant was obtained for Acevedo’s address and special agents with FDLE and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home, which is located off 19th Avenue SW in Naples. Once there, Guevara was interviewed and explained to special agents how he was able to change the governor’s address.

Guevara told investigators he went to the “Voter Information Lookup” section on the dos.myflorida.com website and entered DeSantis' first name, last name and date of birth.

Investigators did not report the details of how Guevara was able to change DeSantis’ information.

Guevara was arrested and taken to the Collier County Jail, where he remains under $5,000 bond.