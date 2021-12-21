Man gets life in prison for killing Clayton teen during water gun fight

Caption Daquan Gillett, 18, died after being shot May 7 at a Fayette County park, according to police. Credit: Family photo Caption Daquan Gillett, 18, died after being shot May 7 at a Fayette County park, according to police. Credit: Family photo Credit: Family photo

When Allen again dropped his gun, Gillett picked it up and walked away from the fight, the DA’s Office said.

“Subsequently, Sean Allen grabbed the second firearm and ran towards the victim firing multiple shots in his direction,” the DA’s Office said.

Gillett was shot in the back of his leg and in the back of his head. Allen and his friends left the park, according to investigators. But he was arrested later the same day and charged with murder after Gillett died from his injuries at Piedmont Fayette Hospital, the Fayette sheriff’s office previously said.

The fight and shooting were captured on park cameras, according to prosecutors.

“This case is a reflection of a growing trend in this circuit and across the state where altercations turn deadly because of the unlawful use of a firearm,” District Attorney Marie Broder said. “The results for the young people involved in this case were tragic.”

In addition to his twin brother, Gillett is survived by his parents and two sisters, according to a GoFundMe page created by one of his sisters.

“Anyone who has had the opportunity to meet my brothers knows that they are always soooo full of joy,” Deashia Gillett posted on the fundraising page.