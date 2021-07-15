ajc logo
Man found shot to death in crashed car in Clayton County

Crime & Public Safety
By Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man was killed Wednesday after shots were fired from one vehicle into another in northern Clayton County, police said.

Officers responding to the shooting about 4:45 p.m. found the victim dead inside his wrecked vehicle in the area of Mango Court and Conley Road. There were bullet holes in the side of the car, Clayton police spokeswoman Sgt. Julia Isaacs said from the scene.

“The vehicle was traveling down the road,” Isaacs told reporters. “One vehicle overtook the other and shot rounds into the vehicle.”

Police are not releasing the victim’s name or describing his vehicle until his family is notified of the death, she said. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation and all motives are being considered, according to Isaacs.

Investigators were speaking with witnesses Wednesday afternoon to gather more information, she said. Police were unable to get a good description of the shooter’s vehicle.

The deadly incident is the latest in a string of shootings on metro Atlanta roads that have claimed at least 14 lives and injured dozens more. More than 40 shootings have been reported on surface streets and interstates this year.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

