Man faces murder charges after triple shooting left 1 dead

An Atlanta man was arrested Thursday on murder charges stemming from a July triple shooting that left one man dead, police said.
Ricky Glass, 45, is also facing three counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Atlanta police spokesman Sgt. Jarius Daugherty said in a news release.
Glass is accused of fatally shooting 29-year-old Robert McKinzie and also shooting Sanqueata Anderson and Demarcus Anderson on July 22, authorities said.
According to police, officers found Sanqueata Anderson with a gunshot wound to her leg in the Ashley Cascade apartment complex off Kimberly Way around 4:30 p.m. that day. At the scene, witnesses told police that two additional shooting victims left the area.
Demarcus Anderson, who was driving a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder, and McKinzie were sitting in the car when Glass fired at them at the apartment complex, according to authorities. They were found about a mile away near the intersection of Fairburn and Cascade roads.
Demarcus Anderson was shot once and taken to a hospital, but McKinzie, who had multiple gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police did not say how they tied Glass to the crime.
He has been booked into the Fulton County jail with no bond, online records confirm.
