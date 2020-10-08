Man faces murder charges after triple shooting left 1 dead

Ricky Glass, 45, is also facing three counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Atlanta police spokesman Sgt. Jarius Daugherty said in a news release.

Glass is accused of fatally shooting 29-year-old Robert McKinzie and also shooting Sanqueata Anderson and Demarcus Anderson on July 22, authorities said.