BREAKING: 1 dead after triple shooting at SW Atlanta apartment complex

Police are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead Wednesday afternoon in southwest Atlanta.
Officers responded to the Ashley Cascade apartment complex off Kimberly Way, where a woman with a gunshot wound in her leg was found, Atlanta police spokeswoman TaSheena Brown told AJC.com.
Soon after, officers located two more gunshot victims nearby. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other person’s injuries were not released.
The victims’ names have not been released, and it’s unclear if any suspects are in custody. Investigators remain at the scene and are working to determine what led up to the shooting.
