Man detained after carjacking 3 Atlanta drivers in 15 minutes, cops say

Few details have been released, but the man was detained after officers responded to the three carjacking incidents that appeared to be related, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said.

The first occurred in the 600 block of Fraser Street at 10:13 a.m., authorities said. The second was reported 13 minutes later at 10:26 a.m. in the 700 block of Memorial Drive. It doesn’t appear the suspect made it very far, however. Two minutes later, he’s accused of carjacking a third driver at the intersection of Moreland Avenue and Memorial Drive, Grant said.