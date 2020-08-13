Man critically injured after being shot in head in Sweet Auburn neighborhood

A man was shot in the head Wednesday afternoon in Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn neighborhood, authorities said.
The incident took place about 5:30 p.m. at the Veranda at Auburn Pointe apartment complex off Hilliard Street, Atlanta police said. The man was taken to a hospital, where he is in critical condition.
Police said detectives are working to gather more information. No suspects are in custody.
This shooting took place hours after a deadly triple shooting in Atlanta’s English Avenue neighborhood, AJC.com previously reported. A man was killed and two others were injured. Homicide detectives are working to determine what took place.
Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Tips can be sent anonymously, and information that leads to an arrest and indictment can earn tipsters up to $2,000.
