Man, child injured after boat engine explodes on Lake Allatoona

A man and a child were injured and taken to hospitals after their boat engine exploded on Lake Allatoona over the weekend, authorities said.
About 2 p.m. Saturday, game wardens responded to the incident at Harbor Town Marina in Cherokee County, Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesman Mark McKinnon told AJC.com. Deputies and firefighters also responded to the incident, but the DNR is the lead investigating agency.
A man, woman and girl, whose age wasn’t provided, were injured when the engine compartment of a 36-foot cabin cruiser exploded for an unknown reason, McKinnon said. Two of the three people aboard were thrown from the vessel.
The man was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital by his family members, while the juvenile was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with severe injuries, McKinnon said.
No other information on the incident or ensuing investigation has been released.
Earlier Saturday, two brothers were found dead from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning on a boat in Lake Lanier, AJC.com previously reported. The duo left a generator running as they slept overnight, which officials called a “tragic accident.”
In other news: