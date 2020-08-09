Brothers found dead on boat at Lake Lanier

Though the generator was located in an area of the boat that was not enclosed, its positioning did not allow the exhaust to exit the boat, she said. Instead, the toxic fumes filled the cabin as the men slept.

The men were identified Saturday as 22-year-old Scott Landeck, and his older brother, 31-year-old Brian Landeck. Both lived in Cumming, deputies said.

Family members were able to wake the third man when they found the boat on Saturday morning, but he was disoriented, officials said. The vessel was driven to Mary Alice Park, where they met with first responders.

Officials called the deaths a “tragic accident,” and encouraged boaters to be careful when using generators by ensuring they are positioned in a way that allows for adequate ventilation.