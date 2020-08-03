Man charged with girlfriend’s murder after claiming she shot herself

Investigators said Gray called 911 on July 22 and said Head had shot herself while sitting in their car on I-985 in Buford. Homicide detectives gathered evidence and spoke to witnesses at the scene, Gwinnett police said.

An autopsy by the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the death was a homicide, police said. On Friday, officers obtained warrants accusing Gray of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and felony murder, officials said.