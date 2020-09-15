Man charged in shooting that killed 2, injured 13 over July 4 weekend

A 26-year-old faces murder charges in a shooting that killed two people and injured more than a dozen others over the Fourth of July weekend in Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn neighborhood.
De’Andre Brown was arrested Sunday evening after Atlanta police witnessed several people driving recklessly along Sidney Marcus Boulevard, Sgt. Jarius Daugherty said Tuesday. Authorities have not said how they linked Brown to the fatal shooting, which killed 32-year-old Erica Robinson and 20-year-old Joshua Ingram.
The incident took place about 1 a.m. July 5, police said.
Investigators said a “large group” was gathered in an intersection to watch fireworks at a party. At some point, a car hit a group of partygoers, police said previously. The incident sparked a fight and led to gunfire.
The gunshot victims were all driven to hospitals in private cars, but Ingram and Robinson later died from their injuries. They were among five people killed in a string of shootings over the holiday weekend that injured at least 26 others.
“After two months of diligent investigations, homicide detectives gathered enough probable cause to determine that De’Andre Brown was involved in the shooting and warrants were obtained for his arrest,” Daugherty said in a news release.
According to police, Brown was among several drivers stopped for driving recklessly Sunday night. He was arrested at the scene, and officers also recovered a handgun from his car, Daugherty said.
“It is not lost on us that the suspect of this shooting was apprehended while engaging in some of the same behaviors that were taking place at the time of the shooting which led to the deaths of Joshua Ingram and Erica Robinson,” police said, referring to the department’s recent efforts to crack down on illegal street racing on Atlanta’s roads and interstates.
Brown remains held at the Fulton County Jail without bond, online records show.
