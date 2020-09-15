Man charged in shooting that killed 2, injured 13 over July 4 weekend

“After two months of diligent investigations, homicide detectives gathered enough probable cause to determine that De’Andre Brown was involved in the shooting and warrants were obtained for his arrest,” Daugherty said in a news release.

According to police, Brown was among several drivers stopped for driving recklessly Sunday night. He was arrested at the scene, and officers also recovered a handgun from his car, Daugherty said.

“It is not lost on us that the suspect of this shooting was apprehended while engaging in some of the same behaviors that were taking place at the time of the shooting which led to the deaths of Joshua Ingram and Erica Robinson,” police said, referring to the department’s recent efforts to crack down on illegal street racing on Atlanta’s roads and interstates.

Brown remains held at the Fulton County Jail without bond, online records show.

