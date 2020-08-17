$5K reward offered for ‘persons of interest’ in shooting that killed 2, injured 12

Authorities are offering an increased reward for information that leads to four “persons of interest” in a July shooting that killed two people and injured a dozen more.
Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta increased its standard $2,000 reward to $5,000 for information that leads Atlanta police to four men they believe were in a large group gathered on Auburn Avenue to watch fireworks when a vehicle drove into a group of partygoers. That sparked a fight that led to gunfire.
The shooting, which took place about 1 a.m. July 5, left 14 people with gunshot wounds. They were all driven to hospitals in private cars.Joshua Ingram, 20, and Erica Robinson, 32, later died from their wounds. They were among five people killed during a rash of shootings over the Fourth of July weekend, AJC.com previously reported.
Hours before the Auburn Avenue incident, 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was shot in a University Avenue parking lot near the infamous Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed during a struggle with police. A group of armed men, who were occupying the burned-out restaurant, opened fire on an SUV that Turner was inside.
One man, 19-year-old Julian Conley, has been charged with aggravated assault and felony murder in the case. Conley said he witnessed the shooting but didn’t fire.
Anyone who recognizes the people in the surveillance photos is asked to call Atlanta police. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
