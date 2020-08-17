$5K reward offered for ‘persons of interest’ in shooting that killed 2, injured 12

The shooting, which took place about 1 a.m. July 5, left 14 people with gunshot wounds. They were all driven to hospitals in private cars.Joshua Ingram, 20, and Erica Robinson, 32, later died from their wounds. They were among five people killed during a rash of shootings over the Fourth of July weekend, AJC.com previously reported.

Hours before the Auburn Avenue incident, 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was shot in a University Avenue parking lot near the infamous Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed during a struggle with police. A group of armed men, who were occupying the burned-out restaurant, opened fire on an SUV that Turner was inside.