Man charged in DUI crash that killed Marietta Daily Journal delivery driver

A Powder Springs man is facing a half-dozen charges, including vehicular homicide, after authorities accused him in a drunken driving crash that killed a Marietta Daily Journal delivery driver early Saturday morning.
Thomas Thompson, 40, was arrested shortly after the crash that killed Gideon Alawine, Cobb County police spokeswoman Officer Shenise Barner said.
Alawine, 50, also of Powder Springs, had been working for the Marietta newspaper for several months. According to a GoFundMe page, he was on duty at the time of his death.
Alawine was driving a blue 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan on Macland Road about 2:20 a.m. Saturday. Thompson was driving behind the Caravan in a silver 2015 Ford F-150, Barner said.
At some point, the front of the Ford smashed into the back of the Caravan. The impact caused the Caravan to flip over and spin until it landed on its roof, Barner said. The Ford “came to a final controlled rest” nearby.
Alawine was pronounced dead at the scene.
“He was the sweetest man you knew,” the GoFundMe said. “He always had a smile on his face. He was there for anyone that needed help. He would take the shirt off his own back to help you.”
Thompson was initially taken to Wellstar Cobb Hospital. Upon his release, he was taken to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.
In addition to vehicular homicide, he is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, following too closely, open container violation and tampering with evidence.