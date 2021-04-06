Man charged in DUI crash that killed Marietta Daily Journal delivery driver

Alawine was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He was the sweetest man you knew,” the GoFundMe said. “He always had a smile on his face. He was there for anyone that needed help. He would take the shirt off his own back to help you.”

Thompson was initially taken to Wellstar Cobb Hospital. Upon his release, he was taken to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

In addition to vehicular homicide, he is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, following too closely, open container violation and tampering with evidence.