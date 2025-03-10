error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

Man caught slashing tents in Atlanta homeless encampment

Atlanta police have identified and charged the man accused of slashing tents at the same homeless encampment where Cornelius Taylor died in January. Daniel Barnett, the 42-year-old suspect, also goes by the name Davinci Barcelo. According to an organization Barnett is affiliated with, he offers private security services and purports to patrol and clean up public streets. His group’s website states he is on a mission to “decommission unlawful encampments that foster crime and disorder.” Video captured at the homeless encampment shows a man who looks like Barnett slashing multiple tents with a knife or box cutter. Credit: Shaneka Dansby

2:07
AJC |March 10, 2025

Placeholder Image
1:47

How data centers are transforming Atlanta into a tech giant

Credits: Getty|Jasper Chatbox|Tesla|Pexels|Microsoft|Google|ChatGPT|Dice|Georgia Power|WSJ|The Times|Politico|Reuters|Edged|Switch|GS|Univ. of Tulsa|WaPo|CBRE

Placeholder Image
1:25

On the ground in Selma: Marchers honor defining civil rights moment

60 years after Bloody Sunday, thousands gather in Selma to honor a defining moment in the Civil Rights Movement. Credits: @erniesuggs / AJC | Getty Images | AP

Placeholder Image
0:56

Putnam County sheriff shares location of body recovered from Lake Oconee

The month-long search for Westminster coach Gary Jones ended when his body was recovered from Lake Oconee.

Placeholder Image
1:54

Wildfires are a problem in the South... and they are much more difficult to control

Credits: Getty|AP|ABC|GFC|AGU|SRCC|NIDIS|Pew|NASA|SGSF|TWP|McMas|AESS|13WMAZ|PlantMaps|NPR|SCFF|WRI|X:@liamswx,@edpiotrowski|TT:@thebellamylife,@chadbrackin1983

