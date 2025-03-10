News

Man caught slashing tents in Atlanta homeless encampment

Atlanta police have identified and charged the man accused of slashing tents at the same homeless encampment where Cornelius Taylor died in January. Daniel Barnett, the 42-year-old suspect, also goes by the name Davinci Barcelo. According to an organization Barnett is affiliated with, he offers private security services and purports to patrol and clean up public streets. His group’s website states he is on a mission to “decommission unlawful encampments that foster crime and disorder.” Video captured at the homeless encampment shows a man who looks like Barnett slashing multiple tents with a knife or box cutter. Credit: Shaneka Dansby

2:07