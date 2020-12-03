Man arrested months after mother, baby kidnapped from Fayette Walmart

A crowd gathered in the parking lot as the man tried to push the mother and her baby into a vehicle, she said.

“The female was seen to make several attempts to get out of the vehicle, but the male subject repeatedly pushed her back into the vehicle,” Burdett said. “One of the complainants stated that they told the male subject to stop. However, the subject jumped into the driver seat and sped off in the vehicle with the rear door still open.”

After running the license plate number, police determined the vehicle belonged to the victim’s mother. The woman told investigators she might know the man who kidnapped her daughter but did not provide his name, according to Burdett.

“The mother telephoned the number for the unidentified male involved in the incident,” she said. “The male answered the call and responded by stating that her daughter did not want to talk to anyone right now, and he hung up the phone.”

He was later identified as Farmer-Crane. Burdett said Thursday she did not know if the woman or her baby were injured in the incident.

Farmer-Crane is being held without bond in the Fayette County Jail.