Man arrested in Tennessee in connection with Gwinnett homicide

Julian Netters was wanted on charges of murder and aggravated assault in the April 24 shooting death of Shaquon McKensey, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. No Gwinnett County agency has confirmed it investigated the shooting, including the Gwinnett County Police Department.

According to the Marshals Service, warrants for Netters’ arrest were issued May 1, and two regional task forces went to work to find him. They caught up with him Thursday at a home in Memphis, and Netters was arrested with the help of Shelby County deputies and a police dog.