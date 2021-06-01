Man arrested in Tennessee in connection with Gwinnett homicide

A suspect in a Gwinnett County homicide was arrested last week when U.S. marshals tracked him to Tennessee, officials said.
Julian Netters was wanted on charges of murder and aggravated assault in the April 24 shooting death of Shaquon McKensey, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. No Gwinnett County agency has confirmed it investigated the shooting, including the Gwinnett County Police Department.
According to the Marshals Service, warrants for Netters’ arrest were issued May 1, and two regional task forces went to work to find him. They caught up with him Thursday at a home in Memphis, and Netters was arrested with the help of Shelby County deputies and a police dog.
Two others were also arrested, Josiah Netters on a carjacking charge out of Gwinnett County and Chanty Netters-Brown on a charge of accessory after the fact. Authorities have not confirmed their relationship to each other.
A fourth Netters, Deavian, was still at large as of Thursday.
“He also has a warrant for murder and aggravated assault for the shooting death of Shaquon McKensey out of Gwinnett County, Georgia,” a spokesman for U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller said in a news release. “Investigators with both task forces are working diligently to apprehend this fugitive.”
Julian Netters was being held Tuesday in the Shelby County, Tennessee, jail. It is unclear when he will be extradited to Gwinnett County to face his charges.
