Man arrested in attack on agent at Atlanta airport

An unruly Southwest Airlines passenger forced his plane to return to its gate at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.He was then arrested after he assaulted a gate agent, police said.Courtney Drummond, 44, of Henderson, Nevada, was arrested after officers responded to reports of a fight in progress at the airport.The incident began as Drummond’s flight taxied to the runway, police said. He “refused to comply with flight attendants,” they added.After he was escorted from the plane, Drummond is accused of threatening the gate agent multiple times before assaulting him