Man arrested, charged in 22-year-old cold case rape in Fayette

Joe Louis Arnold, 45, of McDonough, was charged with rape after DNA evidence connected him to the 22-year-old cold case, officials said. He also faces two counts of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment and one count of burglary, Fayette sheriff’s office spokesman Lt. Allen Stevens confirmed.

The attack happened on March 24, 1998, according to Stevens. Investigators said a “frantic” woman called 911 from a home in an unincorporated part of the county about 4 p.m.