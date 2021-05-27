Man arrested after trying to enter DeKalb courthouse with pistol, cops say

Marcus Payton, 27, of Lawrenceville, was taken into custody by DeKalb sheriff’s deputies at the downtown Decatur courthouse Wednesday afternoon, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said in a news release. The X-ray system at the building’s security checkpoint revealed a loaded Glock 45 in Payton’s backpack, Williams said.

Payton was taken to the DeKalb County Jail, where he is being held without bond, according to jail records.