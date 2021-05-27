Man arrested after trying to enter DeKalb courthouse with pistol, cops say

A Gwinnett County man has been arrested and charged with carrying a weapon into an unauthorized location after police say he tried to enter the DeKalb County courthouse with a loaded handgun.
Marcus Payton, 27, of Lawrenceville, was taken into custody by DeKalb sheriff’s deputies at the downtown Decatur courthouse Wednesday afternoon, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said in a news release. The X-ray system at the building’s security checkpoint revealed a loaded Glock 45 in Payton’s backpack, Williams said.
Payton was taken to the DeKalb County Jail, where he is being held without bond, according to jail records.
The arrest comes at a time when law enforcement agencies have become especially wary of the potential for violent crime. The metro Atlanta area suffered its worst mass shooting in nearly two decades when a lone gunman shot and killed eight people at three different Asian spas in March, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. That deadly spree put global attention on Atlanta, where violent crime has surged for more than a year.
The courthouse arrest is reminiscent of another incident that held the potential for terrible violence. Just days after a gunman opened fire in a Boulder, Colorado, grocery store, killing 10, a 22-year-old man was apprehended while carrying six guns and body armor in the Publix at Atlantic Station, the AJC reported.
The man, identified as Rico Marley, was charged with 11 counts, including five counts of criminal attempt to commit a felony and six counts of possessing a weapon during an attempt to commit a felony, jail records show. He remains in the Fulton County Jail without bond.
