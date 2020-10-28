Man arrested after police shooting, foot chase through Midtown

“The suspect got out of his vehicle and charged at (the victim) with a handgun in his hand,” he said in a statement. "(She) drove away and flagged down officers a short distance away.”

According to Avery, other witnesses also saw Horn with a gun in his hand. He was still in the area when the woman pointed him out, and police attempted to detain him for the first time.

Horn returned to his vehicle, only to run away again when the officer approached a second time, Avery said. Bystanders helped guide pursuing officers to find Horn, he said, and they attempted to arrest the man again.

“The suspect refused to comply with the officer’s orders to surrender,” Avery said. “The suspect then reached into his pocket, pulled his hand out abruptly, and pointed an object at the officer. Believing Mr. Horn was armed and dangerous, the officer fired his weapon at the suspect but did not strike him.”

Horn took off running for a third time, according to police. He was captured while attempting to enter a private residence and was eventually taken into custody after some resistance, Avery said.

A handgun was not recovered. Horn, who police believed to be under the influence of drugs, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and obstruction and taken to the detention center at Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

He was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday morning after he was released from the hospital.

