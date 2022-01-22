Man arrested, accused of shooting at police outside Ellenwood bar

Authorities have arrested a man accused of opening fire on two off-duty police officers after being kicked out of an Ellenwood bar last month.
The shooting happened Dec. 30 when bouncers asked 36-year-old Ernest Bolton to leave Sudo Bar and Grill because he was being “drunk and disorderly,” the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.
“He didn’t want to leave. Eventually, the bouncers escorted him out of the club,” said Sytonnia Moore, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office. Bolton got into his vehicle and allegedly fired several shots toward two police officers working off-duty security jobs as he drove away.
Neither officer was injured in the shooting.
Bolton was arrested in Covington on Friday evening after deputies found him sleeping in a dump truck that was parked off an access road near I-20, Moore said. The handgun believed to have been used in the December shooting was found inside his vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.
Bolton was booked into the Henry County Jail on two counts of aggravated assault against a police officer, reckless conduct and disorderly conduct.
