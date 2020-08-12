Man arrested, accused of raping girl in Hall County

A man has been arrested on a charge of rape after a monthlong investigation by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the agency’s preliminary findings, Jacob Matthias Young III, 42, of Gillsville, is suspected of raping a girl at a home off Dawsonville Highway in Gainesville. He knew the child prior to the incident, which took place between Oct. 20, 2015 and Nov. 29, 2016, the sheriff’s office said in a report obtained Wednesday by AJC.com.
The investigation began after the girl told a family member about the alleged incident, according to the report. The family member contacted the sheriff’s office July 9, and Young was arrested Friday.
He remains in the Hall County Jail without bond, according to records. Investigators anticipate additional charges in this case, the sheriff’s report said.
