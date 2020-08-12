Man arrested, accused of raping girl in Hall County

According to the agency’s preliminary findings, Jacob Matthias Young III, 42, of Gillsville, is suspected of raping a girl at a home off Dawsonville Highway in Gainesville. He knew the child prior to the incident, which took place between Oct. 20, 2015 and Nov. 29, 2016, the sheriff’s office said in a report obtained Wednesday by AJC.com.

The investigation began after the girl told a family member about the alleged incident, according to the report. The family member contacted the sheriff’s office July 9, and Young was arrested Friday.