Man arrested, accused of killing his brother at Buckhead hotel

Marquise Daniel, 29, was detained at the scene when Atlanta police responded to the shooting at the InterContinental Buckhead Hotel shortly before 2 p.m. His brother, whose name was not released, was found with a gunshot wound and died after being taken to a hospital, according to police.

Daniel was later arrested in connection with his brother’s death. Authorities did not provide any details on the circumstances of the shooting, and it was unclear if Daniel or his brother were guests at the Peachtree Road hotel.