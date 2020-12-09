Man arrested, accused of fatally shooting 15-year-old in Athens

A man has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old last week in Athens, authorities said.
Kenya Trevion Yearby, 20, was arrested Wednesday and charged with malice murder, police spokesman Capt. John A. Radford Jr. confirmed.
Few details were released, but authorities have accused the Athens man of shooting and killing Keshawn Gainer around 9:30 a.m. Dec. 3 between the 100 and 200 blocks of Westchester Circle.
According to police Chief Cleveland Spruill, the case will be turned over to the district attorney’s office for further consideration.
Yearby was booked into the Clarke County jail with no bond, online jail records show. He’s also facing a probation violation.
Police are asking anyone with additional information to call 762-400-7060.
