X

Man arrested, accused of fatally shooting 15-year-old in Athens

Kenya Trevion Yearby, 20, was charged with malice murder in the death of 15-year-old Keshawn Gainer.
Kenya Trevion Yearby, 20, was charged with malice murder in the death of 15-year-old Keshawn Gainer.

Credit: AJC File

Credit: AJC File

News | 33 minutes ago
By Tanni Deb, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A man has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old last week in Athens, authorities said.

Kenya Trevion Yearby, 20, was arrested Wednesday and charged with malice murder, police spokesman Capt. John A. Radford Jr. confirmed.

Few details were released, but authorities have accused the Athens man of shooting and killing Keshawn Gainer around 9:30 a.m. Dec. 3 between the 100 and 200 blocks of Westchester Circle.

According to police Chief Cleveland Spruill, the case will be turned over to the district attorney’s office for further consideration.

Yearby was booked into the Clarke County jail with no bond, online jail records show. He’s also facing a probation violation.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to call 762-400-7060.

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.

In other news:

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.