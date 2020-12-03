X

15-year-old boy fatally shot in Athens

The fatal shooting happened on Westchester Circle in Athens.
The fatal shooting happened on Westchester Circle in Athens.

News | 33 minutes ago
By Tanni Deb, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Thursday morning in Athens, authorities said.

Few details were released, but the fatal incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. between the 100 and 200 blocks of Westchester Circle, Athens-Clarke County police spokesman Capt. John A. Radford Jr. said in an emailed statement.

The Clarke County coroner pronounced the boy dead at the scene, Radford said.

Authorities have neither released his name nor provided further information about what caused the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Paul Johnson at (762) 400-7060.

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.

In other news:

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.