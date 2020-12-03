15-year-old boy fatally shot in Athens

Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Thursday morning in Athens, authorities said.
Few details were released, but the fatal incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. between the 100 and 200 blocks of Westchester Circle, Athens-Clarke County police spokesman Capt. John A. Radford Jr. said in an emailed statement.
The Clarke County coroner pronounced the boy dead at the scene, Radford said.
Authorities have neither released his name nor provided further information about what caused the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Paul Johnson at (762) 400-7060.
