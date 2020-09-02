Man arrested 1 day after prison release, charged in 2013 shooting

Police said new evidence surfaced in the June 15, 2013, shooting at the Little Rush convenience store on East Broad Street that connected Hinton to the incident. Security footage from the business showed an armed man enter the store around 8:45 p.m., grab the clerk and take him over to the cash register. The man shot the clerk, went through his pockets and ran from the store.

The clerk was left slumped over the cash register for about 10 minutes until a customer entered, found him and called 911. The clerk was taken to the hospital and survived his injuries. The case remained open in the hopes that new leads would develop, Cooper said.

According to police, the new evidence in the case was discovered thanks to a confidential source. The investigation was reopened and Newnan police obtained warrants for Hinton’s arrest.

Hinton was booked into the Coweta County Jail after his latest arrest and remains there without bond, according to Coweta County Sheriff’s Office records obtained by AJC.com.

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.

In other news: