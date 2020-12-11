Man accused of pointing gun at Gainesville couple, ramming their car

A Hall County man is behind bars after authorities said he chased a Gainesville couple from a restaurant Wednesday evening, ramming their car with his after aiming a gun at them.
Abraham Rivas, 26, faces two counts of aggravated assault and one count of first-degree criminal damage to property in connection with the incident, which began shortly before midnight, Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said. He is also charged with aggressive driving and misdemeanor marijuana possession, online records show.
The two victims — a 20-year-old man and 17-year-old girl — called 911 at 11:40 p.m. after being followed by Rivas, according to the sheriff’s office.
“From my understanding, they saw him at the restaurant as they were picking up food, but there wasn’t an incident there,” Booth said.
Authorities said Rivas followed the couple on Browns Ridge Road and pointed a handgun at them. When they sped up to get away, Rivas is accused of ramming their car with his minivan near Gould Drive before driving off.
No injuries were reported, and Rivas was arrested a short time later when Gainesville police spotted the van at the intersection of Jesse Jewell and Queen City parkways. Investigators have not released a suspected motive in the case and it’s unclear if the three knew each other.
Rivas remained in the Hall County Jail without bond Thursday evening.
