Man accused of pointing gun at Gainesville couple, ramming their car

Abraham Rivas, 26, faces two counts of aggravated assault and one count of first-degree criminal damage to property in connection with the incident, which began shortly before midnight, Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said. He is also charged with aggressive driving and misdemeanor marijuana possession, online records show.

The two victims — a 20-year-old man and 17-year-old girl — called 911 at 11:40 p.m. after being followed by Rivas, according to the sheriff’s office.