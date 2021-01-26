Man accused of making fake bomb threat to ex-wife’s Smoothie King business

“She was able to tell detectives that Stone had been harassing her and had previously been arrested for violation of a protection order against her,” Flynn said. According to Gwinnett jail records, Stone was arrested Sept. 16, 2020 on a count of violating a family violence order.

Gwinnett investigators identified the Buckhead man from the 911 recording and discovered he had actually made the call from the Atlanta area, Flynn said. Police believe he may still be in the area and are working to locate him.

Anyone with information on Stone’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gwinnett police at 770-513-5300.