Man, 61, killed in DeKalb County hit-and-run

Joe Wilder appeared to be heading to a bus stop on Wellborn Road near Wellborn Creek Drive when he was struck about 4:15 a.m., according to authorities. The driver who hit him did not stop.

“However, another driver stopped after seeing the victim in the roadway and called 911,” DeKalb County police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said. “The victim was alive at the scene, but later that morning, he succumbed from his injuries at a local hospital.”