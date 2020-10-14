Man, 61, killed in DeKalb County hit-and-run

A 61-year-old man was killed Tuesday morning when he was hit by a vehicle while crossing a road in DeKalb County’s Redan neighborhood.
Joe Wilder appeared to be heading to a bus stop on Wellborn Road near Wellborn Creek Drive when he was struck about 4:15 a.m., according to authorities. The driver who hit him did not stop.
“However, another driver stopped after seeing the victim in the roadway and called 911,” DeKalb County police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said. “The victim was alive at the scene, but later that morning, he succumbed from his injuries at a local hospital.”
Wilder, who was from Lithonia, was identified Wednesday by the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Police do not have a description of the vehicle that hit him. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the detective assigned to the case at 770-724-7610.