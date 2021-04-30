Major chlorine shortage expected to affect this year’s pool season

“I call it ‘Poolmageddon.' It's a chlorine crisis. A lot of people are not going to be able to find the chlorine tablets they need this season." - Rudy Stankowitz, Aquatic Facility Training & Consultants CEO

A number of factors have led to the shortage. As more Americans stayed home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for home improvements, particularly swimming pools, increased. Experts say that boom created even more demand for chlorine.

Then, a major supplier of chlorine tablets, BioLab, burned down in August, according to CNBC. The plant, near Lake Charles, Louisiana, expects to resume operation by spring 2022.