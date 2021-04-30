ajc logo
Major chlorine shortage expected to affect this year’s pool season

News | 19 minutes ago
By Avery Newmark, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The country is poised to experience a major chlorine shortage as this summer’s pool season draws near, driving chlorine prices even higher, according to reports.

“I call it ‘Poolmageddon.' It's a chlorine crisis. A lot of people are not going to be able to find the chlorine tablets they need this season."

- Rudy Stankowitz, Aquatic Facility Training & Consultants CEO

A number of factors have led to the shortage. As more Americans stayed home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for home improvements, particularly swimming pools, increased. Experts say that boom created even more demand for chlorine.

Then, a major supplier of chlorine tablets, BioLab, burned down in August, according to CNBC. The plant, near Lake Charles, Louisiana, expects to resume operation by spring 2022.

Rudy Stankowitz, Aquatic Facility Training & Consultants CEO, told CNBC, “I call it ‘Poolmageddon.’ It’s a chlorine crisis. A lot of people are not going to be able to find the chlorine tablets they need this season.”

Chlorine helps protect swimmers from waterborne illnesses such as Naegleria fowleri, commonly known as the brain-eating amoeba. It is also used to prevent and kill algae.

The shortage is widespread and will likely continue through next year.

Credit: Michele Giacobbe

For a safe pool season, experts say to make sure the water is clean and clear before getting in, contact a pool professional to discuss chlorine alternatives, shower before swimming, don’t let pets in the pool and always stay on top of your maintenance.

