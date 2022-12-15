Mableton officials to be elected, next steps for new city

During the transition period for the new city, which can last up to two years, the county will continue providing services, and voters will elect new leaders. The governor can appoint five interim representatives to facilitate the transition, but those individuals will not be eligible to run in the city’s elections.

The nonpartisan elected council members will serve staggered terms for the first election, with half serving a two-year term and the other half a four-year term. Subsequent council members will serve full four-year terms.