ajc logo
X

Mableton officials to be elected, next steps for new city

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago

The special election for the new city of Mableton’s mayor and six council members will be held March 21, 2023, just four months after the November general election during which voters agreed to incorporate into a city.

During the transition period for the new city, which can last up to two years, the county will continue providing services, and voters will elect new leaders. The governor can appoint five interim representatives to facilitate the transition, but those individuals will not be eligible to run in the city’s elections.

The nonpartisan elected council members will serve staggered terms for the first election, with half serving a two-year term and the other half a four-year term. Subsequent council members will serve full four-year terms.

Interested candidates will begin the qualifying process Jan. 18.

Services in the cityhood proposal included parks, sanitation, planning and zoning, and code enforcement, but elected city leaders will establish the city’s budget and determine what services to provide. They can also appoint a city manager, clerk, attorney, and municipal court and judge.

The south Cobb city proposal drew both support and backlash leading up to the election, with supporters vying for renewed economic development for the area, and opponents wishing to remain unincorporated for fear of higher taxes.

After the cityhood referendum was approved, opponents said residents whose precincts overwhelmingly voted against incorporation would explore de-annexation options to be excluded from the city boundaries.

For more information about the city of Mableton’s transition process, visit the county’s website at cobbcounty.org/mableton.

About the Author

Follow Taylor Croft on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Toro Development Company

Johns Creek approves $350M mixed-use project with Avalon vision22h ago

Credit: Zoo Atlanta

Goodbye to Sparky, Zoo Atlanta’s elderly and rare Sumatran tiger
4h ago

Credit: John Bazemore/AP

The Jolt: Election law changes could roil next legislative session
6h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Buckhead stabbing suspect accused of liquor store robbery just before fatal attack

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Buckhead stabbing suspect accused of liquor store robbery just before fatal attack

Credit: TNS

After Abrams loss and Warnock win, where do Georgia Dems go from here?
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Atlanta’s 2022 homicide victims
43m ago
Facebook parent Meta to double solar capacity in Georgia
5h ago
Deadline is Friday to complete Gwinnett County equity survey
6h ago
Featured

Atlanta’s Celebration Bowl puts HBCU football in national spotlight
7h ago
Chatham County grand jury indicts mother in murder of toddler Quinton Simon
21h ago
Top Republican calls for Georgia to end runoff elections
22h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top