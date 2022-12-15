Mableton officials to be elected, next steps for new city

The special election for the new city of Mableton’s mayor and six council members will be held March 21, 2023, just four months after the November general election during which voters agreed to incorporate into a city.
During the transition period for the new city, which can last up to two years, the county will continue providing services, and voters will elect new leaders. The governor can appoint five interim representatives to facilitate the transition, but those individuals will not be eligible to run in the city’s elections.
The nonpartisan elected council members will serve staggered terms for the first election, with half serving a two-year term and the other half a four-year term. Subsequent council members will serve full four-year terms.
Interested candidates will begin the qualifying process Jan. 18.
Services in the cityhood proposal included parks, sanitation, planning and zoning, and code enforcement, but elected city leaders will establish the city’s budget and determine what services to provide. They can also appoint a city manager, clerk, attorney, and municipal court and judge.
The south Cobb city proposal drew both support and backlash leading up to the election, with supporters vying for renewed economic development for the area, and opponents wishing to remain unincorporated for fear of higher taxes.
After the cityhood referendum was approved, opponents said residents whose precincts overwhelmingly voted against incorporation would explore de-annexation options to be excluded from the city boundaries.
For more information about the city of Mableton’s transition process, visit the county’s website at cobbcounty.org/mableton.
