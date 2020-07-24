Longtime aide for US Rep. Vern Buchanan dies from the coronavirus

“Gary was the consummate professional and a true public servant in every sense of the word,” Buchanan wrote on Twitter. “He touched so many lives and was loved and respected by those who knew him. I will never forget his uplifting spirit, sense of humor, and sheer joy at helping others.”

Last Wednesday, Buchanan issued a statement that Tibbetts was “in stable condition” after being hospitalized that day, adding that he and other staff didn’t have any recent contact with him.

Tibbetts once was an officer with the Manchester Police Department in New Hampshire for more than 22 years, according to WMUR News 9.

“It was a privilege working for him on the midnight shift back in 1996,” said Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano, who spoke to WMUR. “I had the opportunity to get to know him very well as my sergeant during my early years with the Manchester Police Department.”

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser on Friday announced new measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus amid a resurging pandemic. Beginning Monday, anyone coming into the District of Columbia from a coronavirus hot spot who was not traveling for essential activities will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Florida, meanwhile, surpassed 402,312 total virus cases Friday, with an average of 10,700 cases per day during the last seven days. At least 5,653 people have died of COVID-19 in Florida, according to the state health department.

As of Friday morning, 9,210 people were hospitalized in Florida with the coronavirus, a 3% drop from Thursday.

