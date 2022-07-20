Lockheed Martin seeks tax breaks for potential $1.6B expansion

“This goes back to reducing our costs, bringing new employees to the area to allow us to compete and win as the phases continue to evolve for this program opportunity,” McLean said.

When the development authority provides property tax breaks, companies are required to make payments in lieu of taxes so that the county and the school district don’t lose any revenue they already receive today. Typically, abatements last for 10 years and provide the company relief as taxes go up incrementally on the improvements made during construction.

Geter said this is the largest economic development effort the authority has ever been asked to facilitate.

McLean added that Lockheed Martin is working on and competing for several classified, long-term, high-tech programs and Air Force contracts.

“This is a multiple phase effort,” McLean said. “There is development, there is production, there is sustainment associated with this major program.”

Geter said he expects the board to vote on a final resolution by August or September.

AJC Staff Writer Brian Eason contributed to this report.