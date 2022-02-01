Lockheed: Winning bid would create 1,000 Marietta jobs in 2024

The Air Force proposal calls for between 140 and 160 aircraft with the first deliveries due in 2029.

Boeing is also expected to bid on the KC-Y tanker, and other aerospace and defense contractors may submit bids, according to media reports.

However, Boeing is struggling to complete a separate project for another Air Force tanker jet. Boeing won the KC-46 project in 2011, but technical difficulties have delayed its completion.

Lockheed picked Marietta for the potential future assignment over its two other major manufacturing facilities in Fort Worth, Texas, and Palmdale, California.

Lockheed would perform the tanker conversions at its existing L-10 building in Marietta, Fuller said. No additional facilities would be constructed. Lockheed employs about 4,700 workers in Cobb County.