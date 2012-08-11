There’s no jam like ‘Snow Jam’

Captain Herb Emory, the dean of Atlanta traffic, had not yet achieved captain status, and was working as a reporter for the Douglas Neighbor Newspaper. He remembers “Snow Jam” well.

“It was just kaboom! All of a sudden the snow was here. It came so quick. Nobody had a chance to get home,” Emory said. “It was too late. You were already hung up at work. I remember all of the workers at Lockheed left their cars and walked home.”

Emory, who now flies above Atlanta’s traffic jams, remembers his drive home that night very well.

“Several roads were blocked on my way home. Austell Road was blocked. Powder Springs Road was blocked. All of these roads were closed. Normally my commute was 20 minutes. That night it was over four hours.”

Reader Bob Ewing e-mailed his story of Snow Jam.

“All the businesses in Atlanta made a simultaneous decision to allow employees to be sent home/leave at virtually the same time [as the snowstorm hit], causing mayhem on the roads. It took me 3 hours to go from Central City Park downtown to get to the interstate — about six blocks — due to the massive traffic jam and roadway conditions once I was able to leave my office, which was later than most of my fellow co-workers. Many drivers abandoned their cars and walked the remaining distance home out of necessity — including one co-worker from my office in skirt and heels — five miles. Some kind of fun, particularly since many experienced power outages once they got home!”

