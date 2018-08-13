Man admits to having sex with 11-year-old girl he met at Fulton park

READ | Atlanta food mart robbery suspect added to 'most wanted' list

About a week later, the victim’s mom found sexually graphic messages from Harris on the child’s electronic tablet and took her daughter to the Chattahoochee Hills Police Department. Harris sent nude photos to the girl through social media, the release said.

The Union City Police Department arrested Harris on Feb. 12, 2017. At that time, Harris admitted to meeting the victim at the park in July 2016.

“Harris said he made the mistake of contacting a minor and sending nude pictures of himself to the girl,” the press release said. “He also admitted to having sex ... with the victim.”

Harris will be sentenced at a later date.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick presided over the case; it was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Greta Morris.