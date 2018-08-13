Man admits to having sex with 11-year-old girl he met at Fulton park

A man has been found guilty of charges that include the statutory rape of an 11-year-old girl he met in a Fulton County park.
Allen Jesse Harris was also convicted by a Fulton County Superior Court jury of aggravated child molestation and electronically furnishing obscene materials to a child. The 27-year-old met the victim, who was with her 12-year-old cousin, at a Union City park in July 2016, a press release from the Fulton County District Attorney's Office said.
When they met, the victim told Harris she was 11, the news release said. He found her on Instagram and began messaging her five months later, but he said no when she asked if he was who she’d met at the park.
In Jan. 2017, Harris went to her home and had sex with the victim, the press release said. At trial, Harris said the victim claimed on Instagram that she was 16.
About a week later, the victim’s mom found sexually graphic messages from Harris on the child’s electronic tablet and took her daughter to the Chattahoochee Hills Police Department. Harris sent nude photos to the girl through social media, the release said.
The Union City Police Department arrested Harris on Feb. 12, 2017. At that time, Harris admitted to meeting the victim at the park in July 2016.
“Harris said he made the mistake of contacting a minor and sending nude pictures of himself to the girl,” the press release said. “He also admitted to having sex ... with the victim.”
Harris will be sentenced at a later date.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick presided over the case; it was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Greta Morris.
