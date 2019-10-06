Hawks, politicians, others pack 1 million meals to help the hungry

READ | E-scooters bring together some of Atlanta's most influential leaders

The volunteers packed a million child portions of jambalaya, which should be shelf-stable for two years. There were 64 assembly-line tables of between 10 and 15 volunteers pouring the ingredients — red lentils, long grain white rice, dehydrated vegetables and pink salt — and then sealing the bags.

Dave Green, CEO of Feeding Children Everywhere, said Lewis, who was adding vegetables, was the pacesetter for his table.

Combined Shape Caption Arish Valliani (center) has a laugh while helping others pack 1 million meals at the event at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Atlanta. BRANDEN CAMP/SPECIAL TO THE AJC Combined Shape Caption Arish Valliani (center) has a laugh while helping others pack 1 million meals at the event at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Atlanta. BRANDEN CAMP/SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Green's group said one in four children in Atlanta are facing hunger, while the number of high poverty neighborhoods in metro Atlanta has tripled since 2000, as the population has grown.

Get The AJC's latest Hawks coverage here.

“People really struggle in today’s society with the cost of living,” he said. ” … A lot of families, they’re experiencing hunger for the first time.”

“It’s a scary thing,” said Hawks guard/forward Carter. “It’s a growing epidemic.”

Breanna Nixon, 38, was packing up meals with her husband and their two children, 3-year-old Xavier and 5-year-old Giana.

“Our big goal is teaching them to give back and that not everyone is as blessed as we are,” said Nixon, of Duluth.

Xavier had a big smile while getting hugs and high-fives from the Hawks cheerleaders.

Combined Shape Caption U.S. Rep. John Lewis (center left) helps pack food with volunteers during the event to package 1 million meals at State Farm Arena, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Atlanta. BRANDEN CAMP/SPECIAL TO THE AJC Combined Shape Caption U.S. Rep. John Lewis (center left) helps pack food with volunteers during the event to package 1 million meals at State Farm Arena, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Atlanta. BRANDEN CAMP/SPECIAL TO THE AJC

The team and State Farm put out the call a couple months ago for 5,000 volunteers. Each volunteer will get a voucher for a free pair of tickets to a future Hawks home game.

All volunteers had to wear a hairnet, even Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce.

“I don’t have any hair, but I guess I got to wear a net,” he said.

Hot hand…

The Hawks players who attended the event helped pack the jambalaya. So we asked them all: How do you like your jambalaya?

Vince Carter, guard/forward: "Not spicy," adding that he's "not a seafood guy."

John Collins, forward: "Not too spicy."

Trae Young, guard: He doesn't eat the stuff, but he knows his grandmother's is the best due to some secret spice(s?) she has not revealed.

De'Andre Hunter, forward: "A little over the top" spicy, adding that it has to have chicken and, of course, sausage.

Follow The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Facebook and Twitter