At State Farm Arena, thousands of Atlantans work to pack 1 million meals

“When you’re in a position that you can give, then that’s really important to do so. One day it might be me on the other end of this,” said Casey Baker, a volunteer who came with over 20 members of her gym in Kennesaw. “It’s a lot of people in there ... Atlanta’s a city that does that. If you look around, our community’s not like anywhere else.”

Amid the lively atmosphere, the event centered around the sober reality of food insecurity. About one in nine people in metro Atlanta experienced food insecurity pre-COVID — a figure that likely increased during the pandemic, according to the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

The event, which was started in 2019, is the Hawks’ largest single-day service initiative. With a goal of 1 million meals, Dickens said it’s the largest event of its kind in the nation. The food will be distributed through metro Atlanta by U.S. Hunger, a hunger relief organization.

“This is one of my favorite days of the year here,” said Hawks CEO Steve Koonin, who brought his granddaughter to the event Saturday to show her to importance of volunteering and giving back. “It’s a party, and we’re glad to be hosting it.”