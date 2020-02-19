Hamburger icon
Former DeKalb CEO scheduled to speak at ex-offender ‘resource fair’

December 29, 2016, Decatur: DeKalb County CEO Burrell Ellis, backed by county officials, holds a press conference before his term ends on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Decatur. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Feb 19, 2020

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson and more than 100 community partners will host a “resource fair” for ex-offenders this week — and the scheduled speakers include former DeKalb County CEO Burrell Ellis.

The event — held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Georgia Piedmont Technical College in Clarkston — is aimed at helping previously incarcerated residents do things like find jobs and housing and, potentially, have their records expunged.

In a news release, Johnson described the event as “a community effort to help break the cycle of recidivism and poverty.”

The news release said "special guest speaks who have been previously incarcerated will share their stories." Former Georgia Democratic Party political director and current Atlanta radio host Rashad Richey was listed as a speaker, as was Ellis, the once-incarcerated DeKalb County chief executive.

Ellis was accused of pressuring businesses with county contracts to donate to his 2012 re-election bid. He spent eight months in prison after he was found guilty of attempted extortion and perjury.

The Georgia Supreme Court, however, later ruled that Ellis didn’t receive a fair trial. DeKalb District Attorney Sherry Boston declined to re-try the case.

Georgia Piedmont Technical College is located at 495 North Indian Creek Drive in Clarkston.

For more information on Thursday's event, visit hankjohnson.house.gov.

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people.

