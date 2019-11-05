Family pleads for missing Clark Atlanta University student’s safe return

Alexis Crawford chatted with her mother and sisters last Wednesday, part of the normal routine for the close-knit family of 10 children.

They talked over FaceTime, and Crawford, a senior at Clark Atlanta University, asked for some help with cash. Her sister sent her the money using an app on their phone after first getting the go-ahead from their father, Bobby Wright.

That exchange through a cellphone screen was the last time Crawford’s family saw her. Two of her sisters and her mother reported her missing Friday.

“Baby, I love you, baby,” her father said through tears during a news conference Monday at Atlanta police headquarters. “Just come home, baby. Just come home.”

Clark Atlanta University senior Alexis Crawford, 21, was last seen at her apartment on McDaniel Street. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Atlanta police. Photo: Atlanta Police Department

Her family is trying to piece together what happened between their phone conversation Wednesday afternoon and the next morning, when her roommate told police Crawford was gone when she left for class.

The front door was locked with a deadbolt, and Crawford was not in the living room or her bedroom in the apartment they shared on McDaniel Street, according to a police report obtained by AJC.com.



This is where @CAU student Alexis Crawford was last seen on Wednesday. It’s an apartment near campus she shared with a roommate. Today I spoke to her sisters about their last conversation with Alexis. Watch my live report on Ch2 at 6 pic.twitter.com/rqOqNZ0E95 — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) November 4, 2019

Her cellphone, her ID and her debit card were also gone, but a cellphone charger and a key to the apartment were left behind.

Alexandria Crawford, Alexis’ sister, told police they last texted about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday. Her sister asked what Alexis was doing for the weekend, and she said “nothing.” She did not respond to any text messages after that, according to the report.

Her roommate also saw Crawford late Wednesday night, when they ran an errand before bed. Crawford was in the apartment when her roommate turned in for the night, she told police.



The family of Alexis Crawford said this is what she looked like when she was last seen alive. They’re hoping anyone with information with share it with police. They believe something bad may have happened. Story at 5 on Ch2 pic.twitter.com/Chhtte4dCY — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) November 4, 2019

“I just want to say this is a very hard time for our family,” Alexandria Crawford said Monday. “If Lexi, she's watching, I just want you to know you've always been my role model. You're my strength.

“I just want you to come home and be safe, and I hope God is walking with you,” she continued. “And please prevent any evil that comes her way, and we're here for you.”

Her family is hopeful that Crawford is out there somewhere, and they want her home. Wright said he will not return home to Athens until his daughter is found.

Police have not said they suspect foul play.



This is just part of Alexis Crawford’s family. She’s the @CAU student who disappeared from her off campus apt Wednesday. They don’t want to believe the worst, but her phone is off, she’s not using her debit card & she never goes even 2 days w/o talking to a relative. Story at 5 pic.twitter.com/9RekePk4Pw — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) November 4, 2019

Until she returns, Crawford’s siblings are looking for her and pleading with anyone with information to come forward.

“I just want to say to the city of Atlanta: Can you just please help me find my baby sister?” Crawford’s brother, Derrick Carter, said. “And Alexis, we love you. If you're out there, you're looking at this, give us a call. We're right here with you, OK?”

Anyone with information on Crawford’s whereabouts is asked to call Atlanta police Detectives T. Fantauzzi or J. Golphin at 404-526-4235 or email tnfantauzzi@atlantaga.gov or jgolphin@atlantaga.gov.

